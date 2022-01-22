LCSD to hold public hearing for elementary school boundary adjustments

Proposed boundary adjustment for Hillcrest Elementary as of Nov. 19, 2021

LOGAN – Logan City School District Education Board continues to gather patron input regarding the proposed elementary school boundary adjustments with the last public hearing meeting set for Jan. 25.

LCSD Superintendent Frank Schofield said the district wants to ensure maximizing the efficiency of physical resources, promote the safety of students and balance demographics of each school in the district.

The adjustments would help transition Hillcrest to a Dual Language Immersion magnet school and help mitigate the rapid enrollment growth on the west side of the district. Mount Logan Middle School and Logan High School will not be affected by the boundary changes.

One of the suggestions the board has received is to make Ellis and Woodruff all-walking schools but this adjustment would increase the enrollment at Woodruff which could potentially create an issue with the growth expected in the Woodruff boundary.

For more information on the proposed adjustments, frequently asked questions or to leave comments, patrons can visit https://www.loganschools.org/proposed-boundary-plan.