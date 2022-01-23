Debra Pitcher Petersen

Loving Wife, Sister, and Aunt (Nana) has left this earth to be with loved ones that have passed. She can now be with her son, husband, mother, father, and brother. She was loved by many. She will be missed greatly.

She loved being with family and friends, whether it be at her home where she always had Thanksgiving and Christmas or at the Cabin (her and her husband built together) playing horseshoes and four wheeling.

She absolutely loved being with her Great Nephew Kaison Deveraux and loved every moment in helping raise him. He had a very special place in her heart.

She is preceded in death by her father (Joseph Lorin Pitcher), mother (Elaine Pitcher), brother (Joseph Larry Pitcher), son (Christian Stephen Fitting), and husband (Reed Colin Petersen). She is survived by her siblings Lorin Max Pitcher, Lavern (Marilyn) Pitcher, Stephen Pitcher, and Carol Pitcher Pitkin.

Christian Stephen (Garr) Fitting

June 2nd 1971 – May 30th 2020

Returned to God two days before his 49th birthday. Christian loved cooking, riding his bike, and listening to music. He was an only child, but had many step brothers and sisters. He was a loving person and was very loved by his mother. He will be missed.

He is preceded in death by his Grandma (Elaine Pitcher), and Uncle (Joseph Larry Pitcher).