Our loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, LuAnna Payne died on Friday, January 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 20, 1936 in Fielding, Utah to Sidney Bertram Skinner and Belva Almeda Lott. Mom lived in Fielding until the age of 2, when the family made the big move to Tremonton, where she would continue to live the rest of her life. She attended McKinley Elementary and graduated from Bear River High. She married Leon George Payne on September 23, 1960 in the Logan Temple. They were blessed with 3 wonderful children: Douglas, Paula, and Peggy. Mom and Dad later divorced, but in their later years, Mom, Dad, & Liz were good friends.

Mom worked for several local businesses throughout the years including: Thiokol, The Leader, The Hospital, The Crossroads, Rustlers Roost, and Taco Time from where she retired.

Mom was a big support to her kids and grandkids. We could always count on her being to our countless events, from ball games to showing pigs at the county fair. She LOVED watching the Utah Jazz.

Mom was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in several callings: Primary Teacher, Sunday School Teacher, and in the Nursery which she loved. She was a visiting teacher for many years, and she loved attending the temple with all the single ladies of her ward.

She is survived by her 3 children; Douglas (Kathleen), Paula, and Peggy (John) Nelson, 17 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Richard Wakefield and 2 sister-in-laws Jennifer Skinner and Sheila Skinner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Reva, and siblings Clarice Wakefield, Kay Skinner, and Kent Skinner. She was also preceded by a son-in-law Dee Wilson and great grandchild Dustin Potter.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Viewings will be held on Wednesday evening, January 26, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. and prior to the funeral service from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

All services will be held at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E. Tremonton).

The funeral service will be live streamed on her obituary page at www.ruddfuneralhome.com

Interment will be in the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Staff at Bear River Care Center & Our House, she truly loved and appreciated all the workers who cared for her. Also thank you to Dr. Blake Taylor and the staff at Bear River Valley Hospital for the loving care she received her last few days, you people truly are ANGELS!