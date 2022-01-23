January 4, 2022 – January 16, 2022

William Joseph Camire was born to Catherine (Katie) Mary Chipman Camire and Ryan Spencer Camire of Logan, Utah by emergency c-section at McKay Dee Hospital, Ogden Utah on January 4, 2022. He was born with a heart defect which prevented a long life, but he was in our hearts and prayers with much love for the twelve days that he bravely clung to life. We are grateful to know that he has moved on to live with God, along with many ancestors who have gone before him. We are grateful for the deep impact he had on our lives.

We are most grateful for the doctors and nurses who assisted Katie and Ryan in Ogden during his delivery, the NICU doctors, who did all they could to keep William alive and the amazing nurses who were so caring for William and his parents at Primary Children’s Hospital.

William’s maternal grandparents, Calvin Henry Chipman and Laetitia Smith Chipman, his mother’s siblings, Emily (Josh) Kushlan, Devin (Ciera) Chipman, Jeffrey (Ruth) Chipman, Erin (Jeff) Brann, Sarah Chipman, and Rachel Chipman plus ten young cousins. His paternal grandparents, Joseph Francis Camire, and Millie Saunders Camire, and his father’s siblings, Katie (Mike) Campbell, Kristen (Colin) Shakespeare, Kenna Camire, Kelli Camire, Kari Camire and four young cousins. All family loves and will miss him dearly.

A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan 22 in Paradise, Utah.

A Go Fund Me and a Venmo Account have been set up for donations to Katie and Ryan’s medical bills. Donations are gratefully appreciated.

Venmo:

@Katie-Camire-4

@Ryan-Camire-4

Go Fund Me:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ryan-and-katie-cam…

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.