21,970 new COVID cases detected during the weekend in Utah

FILE PHOTO: Empty blood tube with Positive Coronavirus label. Photo by Prasesh Shiwakoti

An average of over 7,300 new COVID-19 cases a day were included in the Utah Health Department (UDOH) report of new coronavirus infections from the three-day weekend. It breaks down to 10,610 new cases Friday, 6,850 Saturday and 4,549 Sunday. The total — 21,970 — includes 405 new cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

There have been almost 848,000 positive cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic in March, 2020.

There are 33 new COVID deaths included in the new report including a Cache County woman between 65 and 84 years of age who was hospitalized at the time of death.

During the 22 months of the pandemic 4,063 Utahns have lost their lives to the virus and that includes 201 deaths in northern Utah.

Statewide there are 738 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 765 on Friday. There are 194 patients in intensive care, which is 19 fewer than Friday. Total hospitalizations in Utah since the start of the pandemic is 30,375.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is over 1.93 million which is more than 59 percent of the state’s population. There were 16,519 people vaccinated statewide since Friday and over 4.76 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

There were 39,891 Utahns tested since Friday and over 4.7 million people have been tested and over 8.7 million total tests have been administered the last 22 months.

Since the start of the pandemic the northern Utah case count has grown to 46,694; 33,526 of those have been detected in Cache County which accounts for 71 percent of the district’s cases. Within the district 1,820 people have been hospitalized.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 9,677 a day. That figure had never been over 3,400 until the omicron variant went through Utah this month.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 44.2 percent as is the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.1percent.

Idaho’s most recent COVID update indicates 4,322 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 358,057 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 2,111 total positive cases in Franklin County, 832 in Bear Lake County and 697 in Oneida County.