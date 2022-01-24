Barbara Bingham

August 16, 1934 – January 22, 2022 (age 87)



She was born on Aug 16th 1934 in Malad Idaho to Nora & Arthur T Williams. She was the 9th daughter and 10th child. She grew up in the Deep Creek area of Malad, Idaho. She graduated from Malad High School.

She married Wayne Atkinson and they lived in Ogden UT, then settled in Sunset Utah and had 6 children, 4 sons, 2 daughters. They were later divorced.

She married Lloyd Hollingsworth, They lived in Sunset Utah and had 1 son. They later divorced.

She married Dennis Bingham. They lived in Uintah, Utah, then retired and moved to Malad Idaho.

Barbara had a long career in the medical field from 1953 to 1996 as a CNA a Surgical assistant and worked in sterilization and supply. She became the department manager for Central Service at St Benedict/Holly Cross Health systems (Ogden Regional Hosp).

She was always known to greet people with her great smile. Her homemade bread was always delicious with her coke cherry jelly. She enjoyed working on genealogy & family history. For many years she created digital photo books for all of the family. She enjoyed making quilts for her family. Always adventurous, she liked her trips with her sisters, spontaneous trips to the ocean and mountains. She loved all her children, grand children, great grand children, and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by 1 infant son, Rick Wayne Atkinson, her husband Dennis Bingham.

She is survived by her children Dale Atkinson, Gayle Morris, Lon Atkinson, Bonnie Patzer, Dwayne Atkinson, Preston Hollingsworth. Step children Todd Bingham, Wade Bingham.

Per Barbara’s request no funeral services will be held.

Internment at Malad Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.