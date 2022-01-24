David L Baron

April 22, 1950 – January 19, 2022 (age 71)



David was born April 22, 1950 to Mary Jeanne and Lowell “Duke” Baron at the Cooley Memorial Hospital in Brigham City, UT. He was the second of three children after his sister Christine before his brother Thomas (RoLynn).

David grew up in great time when neighborhoods were fun and the kids could run. He was helpful to all the neighbors shoveling snow in the winter and helping in the summer. His favorite animal was always the bear as a young boy so it was inevitable that his nickname later in life would be “Bear.”

David enjoyed the outdoors hunting, fishing, camping, and riding motorcycles. He was the best camp cook around. He longed for the days of a good rabbit hunt or fishing trip. He missed the days of the mountain excursions whether in the truck or on trail bikes. He had fond memories of the family deer hunts and yearly super activities. In his younger days he hiked the mountains above Brigham City with his dog.

He was never afraid of hard work. He had many jobs which taught him many skills. He worked at the barbed wire plant, he made leather apparel, he worked building motorhomes, and always had the time to work at the family woolen mill. He went to college studied welding and diesel mechanics. He worked many years as a tractor mechanic for Brigham Implement then on his own as a traveling mechanic. He then went back to school and earned a bachelors degree from USU. He then worked several years for the Internal Revenue Service before retiring for medical reasons.

David loved his family and friends even if he didn’t say it. He was always up to a family/friend gathering. He was ready whether it was for fun or for work. He always showed up.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survived by his sister and brother and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

“Dave deserves more respect than he ever received in life. David was unconventional. Yes he was. But, he was compassionate and never demanding. He was brusque. He had VERY odd sense of humor. He wasn’t a bad guy. He was a different kind of guy, but he always showed up.” – Christine Singer

