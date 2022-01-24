March 2, 1940 – January 24, 2022 (age 81)



Our loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Kenneth Dee Jardine, 81, passed away peacefully in Brigham City, Utah on Monday, January 24, 2022.

He was born on March 2, 1940 in Logan, Utah, a son of Ellis and Reba Griffiths Jardine. He graduated from Jordan High School and completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics at the University of Utah.

Over the years, Ken would email or call family with thoughts on his mind. In 2005, he hand-wrote about the 4 Requirements for Happiness. They were… Have Something to do, Someone to love, Something to hope for and the Almighty to believe in. Ken was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He married Jeanette Godfrey on November 21, 1959 in Salt Lake City, Utah, from this union they had three children, Kraig, Ron and Lori. They were later divorced.

Ken married Neva Graham White on November 11, 1983 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She preceded him in death on January 2, 2018.

Ken enjoyed RV trips with Neva, fishing at Strawberry Reservoir with his family, boating with the grandkids, and golfing. His favorite pastime was working in his workshop making many keepsakes for his family.

Surviving are three children: Kraig (Stacy) Jardine of Brigham City; Ronald (Johanna) Jardine of Brigham City; Lori (Tom) Appleton of Park City, Utah; three step children: Jim (Cindy) White of Yukon, OK; Rick (Celeste) White of Troy MT; Sheri (David) Neale of Cottonwood Heights; 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and four siblings: Bette Gibbens, Kurt Jardine, Bill Jardine and Wendy Maynard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Neva.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 21st Ward Chapel, 865 S 300 W., Brigham City, UT

A viewing will be held on Saturday at the church from 10:00 to 10:40 am.

Click this link to view additional details about Kenneth’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/kenneth-jardine

Interment will be in the Memorial Estates in Taylorsville, Utah on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 12 Noon.

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com