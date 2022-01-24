Kenneth W Olsen was born October 12, 1966 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Gordon and Ruby Olsen. He was the sixth of eight children. Ken passed away on January 20, 2022 at his home in Logan, Utah at the age of 55. He graduated from Skyline High School where he played on the basketball team. Ken was very athletic and could put any gymnast to shame with the back flips and tumbling he could do. Standing at 6’4” it was fun to watch. Ken was always concerned about the well-being of others. As a large child and teen, he was concerned when he participated in competitive sports that he might injure someone and often said he couldn’t bear the thought of hurting another. Ken also sang in the school choir. He had a beautiful voice. If you were lucky, you could hear him when he sang in the shower.

After high school he then headed down to Logan, Utah where he graduated from Utah State University class of 1992. He graduated with a B.S. degree in Human Resource Management. He loved living in Logan. Ken was a kind and loving friend to all who knew him. His mischievous smile and sense of humor always made others feel good about themselves and want to be around him. “Uncle Kenny” enjoyed seeing his large family and was well loved by his extended “family” at Utah State University where he worked for over 17 years at the Center for Integrated Biosystems at Utah State University as the office manager. His job kept him busy, challenged, and surrounded by people who thought the world of him. Ken always provided service with a smile and a get-it-done attitude. In addition to the many responsibilities of the daily operation of the office, labs, and building, he coordinated activities for the Center that included annual events such as the Seminar Series, CIB Summer Academy, the SURE Program, and multiple trainings for researchers. He was happiest when he was busy, and his laugh was contagious. A gentle giant, he was proud to be an Aggie, and continue to be a part of the university. His family at the CIB will truly miss him!

He is survived by his mother P. Ruby Olsen of Herriman, his siblings Toni (Tom) Holm of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Dennis (Nancy) Olsen of Paradise, Utah, Denice (David) Apgood of American Fork, Utah, Cheryll (Kurt) Straub of Brigham City, Utah, Gordon Craig (Andrea) Olsen of Draper, Utah, Doug (Allison) Olsen of Gilbert, Arizona, and Darren (Ronnette) Olsen of Herriman, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his father Gordon W. Olsen.