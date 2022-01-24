August 1, 1963 – January 22, 2022 (age 58)



Kerry J Williams 58 passed away at his home on January 22, 2022. Kerry was born on August 1, 1963 in Malad, Idaho to Samuel Claude and Lucretia Jones Williams. He was the youngest of three children.

Kerry grew up in a loving home and quickly learned who was ‘The Boss’ of the house. He loved going to the ranch with his dad and driving the old blue Dodge pickup around the farm. One day he went through a wooden fence by the haystack and yelled at his dad to get the brakes fixed.

Kerry was full of mischief and along with his niece and nephews (Teresa, Troy and Todd) was always getting into trouble when they were younger.

Growing up Kerry had three favorite TV shows that he wouldn’t miss…Dukes of Hazard, Gilligan’s Island and the original Hulk. One time on a cruise he was able to go to the Island where they filmed the opening credits for Gilligan’s Island and Kerry said he was the Captain of the SS Minnow and wanted to know where Gilligan was.

He liked being around people and loved his daily stops with dad for coffee on their way home from the ranch. Later years he would go with his brother in law Lloyd and would watch the clock for 5 o’clock to come so he could run out and jump in the car to go.

Anyone who was around Kerry knew he loved to tell stories….and told them over and over. He delighted in saying that his dad called him “Public Nuisance #1” and Grandma Jones called him “The Pest”. He loved to tell everything you had done wrong over the years but never anything that he had done.

He went through many hardships through his life and tackled and endured each one as they came. Kerry did not like change and was very set in his ways but his heart was so big and full of love and sharing. He never complained about anything that was ever thrown at him. His body might have been very frail but there was no one stronger.

Kerry is survived by his sister Delpha and brother in law Lloyd Hubbard of Malad and brother Randy Williams of Pocatello. Nieces Teresa (Jeff) Thomas, Jamie (Tyler) Crompton, Laura Lee Ditto, Katie (JD) Shappart, Nephews Troy (Heidi) Hubbard and Todd (Brittny) Hubbard. Also 5 great nieces, 11 great nephews and 3 great-great nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister in law Kim Williams and great niece Lindsey Thomas.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 W 300 N in Malad, Idaho. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the services for one hour.

Burial will be in the Malad City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.