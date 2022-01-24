Logan man arrested after allegedly driving to local park to meet up with police posing as teen girl

LOGAN — A 21-year-old Logan man was arrested for allegedly attempting to meet up for sex with an undercover police officer, posing as 13-year-old girl. Braxton C. Martin was booked Friday into the Cache County Jail after police report he drove to a Logan park, where officers were waiting.

According to the arrest report, Martin began communicating with the undercover Logan City Police officer on Dec. 29. At first, the suspect identified himself as a 16-year-old from North Logan. He then started a sexually charged conversation, asking the officer about past sexual experiences and explaining some of his.

The suspect later gave the officer a phone number and began texting about meeting in person. The number was traced to Martin’s residence.

A meeting was arranged at a Logan park, where police officers were waiting, according to the report. Martin said he was driving a small dark car and communicated when he was going to be there.

Police claim Martin showed up at the park and was arrested. He also had a cell phone on him, believed to be the same phone used to communicate with law enforcement.

Martin reportedly admitted to police that he had been communicating with the undercover officer about performing various sex acts.

Jail records show, Martin was booked three counts of enticing a minor by internet or text, two second-degree felonies and one third degree felony. He was later released after posting$10,000 bail.

Formal charges are pending the completion of police’s investigation.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com