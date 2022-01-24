Logan man sentenced to jail and probation for role in shooting last summer

Booking photo for Josue Alatorre (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 21-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to seven months in jail followed by probation for his involvement in a shooting last summer. Josue Alatorre asked a judge for leniency, claiming he tried to stop the assault.

Alatorre was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to reduced charges of riot and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, both third-degree felonies.

On June 17, Logan City Police officers responded to the shooting of an 18-year-old male after a group fight involving several individuals including Alatorre. The victim was shot through the arm and the bullet grazed the side of his head.

During Monday’s sentencing, defense attorney Joseph Saxton said Alatorre took responsibility for his actions, calling it a very unfortunate circumstance. He asked the court to consider a lesser sentence.

Alatorre spoke briefly and said, “I did not mean for any of this to happen.” He claimed, he didn’t know there was a gun at the fight.

The shooting victim’s mother told the court, the shooting has been a nightmare. She explained how Alatorre and the other individuals involved attempted to cut her son’s throat, shot him and left him for dead. She asked the court to refrain from any mercy for the defendant.

Judge Spencer Walsh said he had considered sending Alatorre to prison, noting that the defendant never tried to render any aid to the victim. He sentenced him to 210-days in jail, complete behavioral counseling and have no other gang affiliation.

In January, Gabriel B. Sia, the gunman during the fight, was sentenced to one-to-15 years in prison.

