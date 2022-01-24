RPI rankings for Region 11 girls basketball unchanged, not the case for boys basketball

MILLVILLE – The latest RPI rankings released by the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) are the same as they were a week ago for Region 11 girls basketball teams. Ridgeline remains in the top spot among all 4A girls teams with Sky View and Green Canyon remaining in the top 5. Mountain Crest, Bear River and Logan also remain unchanged in their RPI rankings. For the boys, however, two teams dropped in their rankings while one moved up.

Sky View lost on a last second put-back at Mountain Crest on Friday, resulting in their first Region 11 loss. As a consequence, the Bobcats fell from #2 to #3. Unfortunately for Mountain Crest, the win did nothing to move them up in the rankings as they remain #13. Bear River also dropped one spot (from #10 to #11) after losing both of their region games last week. The one team moving up in the rankings (#4 to #5) is Ridgeline after victories over Mountain Crest and Green Canyon. Logan and Green Canyon join Mountain Crest as Region 11 boys teams who did not move in the rankings.

In 5A, both the Box Elder boys and girls split their region games last week with the girls (8-6, 1-1) now ranked #10 and the boys (9-5, 1-1) ranked #11. In 1A, Rich girls (7-6, 2-1) are ranked #10 and the Rich boys (4-8, 1-1) are ranked #19.

Region 11 Girls Basketball RPI Rankings as of Jan. 24, 2021

1-Ridgeline (16-1, 4-0)

3-Sky View (11-6, 2-1)

4-Green Canyon (8-6, 2-2)

6-Mountain Crest (9-7, 2-2)

11-Bear River (4-11, 1-3)

13-Logan (0-13, 0-4)

Region 11 Boys Basketball RPI Rankings as of Jan. 24, 2021

3-Sky View (11-4, 3-1)

4-Ridgeline (11-5, 3-1)

7-Green Canyon (8-8, 2-2)

11-Bear River (5-10, 1-3)

12-Logan (5-11, 1-3)

13-Mountain Crest (3-12, 1-3)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – JAN. 24-29

Tuesday, Jan. 25

– Cache Valley Media Group Region 11 Girls Basketball Game of the Week: Ridgeline vs Bear River at 7 p.m. with AJ Knight and Nick Zollinger on the call. The game will be video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

– Mountain Crest vs Green Canyon girls basketball at 7 p.m.

– Logan vs Sky View girls basketball at 7 p.m.

– Bear Lake vs Firth boys basketball at 7 p.m.

– Preston at Burley girls basketball at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

– Sky View vs Logan boys basketball at 7 p.m. The broadcast will be on 106.9 The FAN and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with “Hurricane” John Newbold on the call. Because of the Utah State University basketball game vs San Diego State on Wednesday, KVNU will not simulcast the high school broadcast since KVNU Aggie Game Night will begin at 7:30 p.m.

– Ridgeline vs Bear River boys basketball at 7 p.m. The Ridgeline broadcast will be on 104.5 The Ranch in Cache Valley and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with Dave Simmons and Nick Zollinger on the call. The Bear River broadcast will be on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with Rod Zundel on the call.



– Malad vs North Fremont boys basketball at 7 p.m. – Green Canyon vs Mountain Crest boys basketball at 7 p.m. The broadcast will be on 100.9 Lite FM 107.7 KLZX and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with Craig Hislop and Terrell Baldwin on the call.– Malad vs North Fremont boys basketball at 7 p.m.

– Bear Lake vs Soda Springs girls basketball at 7 p.m.

– Preston at Century boys basketball at 7:30 p.m.

– West Side at Marsh Valley boys basketball at 7:30 p.m.

– West Side vs Aberdeen girls basketball at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

– Malad vs Soda Springs boys basketball at 7 p.m.

– Bear Lake vs Aberdeen boys basketball at 7 p.m.

– Preston vs Logan girls basketball at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

– Bear River vs Mountain Crest boys basketball at 7 p.m. The Bear River broadcast will be on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with Rod Zundel on the call. The Mountain Crest broadcast will be on 107.7 KLZX and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with AJ Knight and John Olsen on the call.

– Malad at Soda Springs girls basketball at 7 p.m.

– Bear Lake at Aberdeen girls basketball at 7 p.m.

– Preston at Pocatello boys basketball at 7:30 p.m.

– West Side at Malad boys basketball at 7:30 p.m.