Smithfield man sentenced to 6 months in jail for having sex with teenage girl

Booking photo for Dwight R. Hooker (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 31-year-old Smithfield man has been sentenced to six-months in jail for having sex with a 16-year-old girl several years ago. Dwight R. Hooker asked for a lesser sentence while admitting that he wasn’t thinking clearly at the time.

Hooker was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to unlawful sexual activity with a minor, amended to a third-degree felony; and two drug possession misdemeanors in another case.

Smithfield City Police officers began investigating Hooker after he posted on a Facebook page that he had “made a mistake during the end of last summer.” He described knowing the victim was underage, but wrote that it wasn’t that bad.

Officers interviewed the victim, who admitted to sexting with Hooker before meeting up with him. She described feeling uncomfortable during the encounter but Hooker forced her to stay. She said afterwards she felt used.

During Monday’s sentencing, defense attorney Wayne Caldwell said his client has had a significant amount of time in jail to consider where his life is headed.

Hooker said he “messed up.” He knew what he did was wrong and had a hard time forgiving himself.

Cache County Deputy Attorney said Hooker was a threat to minor girls and only remorseful because he was in jail. He also noted how the defendant had downplayed his actions on social media, writing “any dude would have done it.”

Judge Spencer Walsh said he was also troubled with Hooker’s online comments and how he had threated the victim if she reported the rape. He sentenced the defendant to 180 days in jail, giving credit for 133 days already served. The judge also ordered Hooker to have no contact with the girl and threatened to send him to prison if he didn’t comply.

