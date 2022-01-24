Our loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Stanley Charles Reese passed away January 23rd 2022.

He was born August 18, 1926 in Bear River City, Utah to Joshua Harold Reese and Olive Dora Jensen Reese.

He was raised in Bear River City, Utah and enjoyed many friends and family. He attended Box Elder High School and Bear River High School where he met his high school sweetheart Gloria Mae Buchanan. They were later divorced.

Stan was member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He joined the Air Force at the age of 19, where he served for three years, and then served in the Reserve for seven years. He owned and operated two Phillip 66 Service stations on both ends of Tremonton. He also owned Wasatch Sales and Service bulk plant. He made many traveling friends with his contagiously fun personality as they stopped for gas and a clean windshield. He brought women’s fast pitch league to the valley, “The Reese 66ers”, and sponsored women’s and mix league bowling teams that always brought home top trophies.

He was a kindhearted man that made sure people had Christmas’s that normally would not have had one and always made people feel welcome for a home cooked meal.

He married Rula Hess in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Later in life he worked at ATK, IFA, Land View, and Bear River Co-op until retiring. The Co-op was not a job. He thought more of them as family.

Not to be forgotten Stan loved good horses. He was President of the World Champion Cutter and Chariot Racing Association for three years.

He is survived by his wife Rula; four children, Melanie (Farrell Steed), Jeff (Becky), Kirk (Leslie), LeaAnn (Blaine Potter), Cynthia (Mike Garn), Susan (Grant Cooke), Kristy (Rick Bardole), Lonnie (Krissy Hess); 24 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren; brother, Don Reese, and sister Deon Nielson.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Milton Harold, Gordon Earl, and William Clayton, sisters Alice Ruth and Helen, and one great grandchild.

All services will be held on Saturday January 29, 2022 at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton, UT).

A viewing will be held from 10-11:30 am with the service to follow at noon.

The service will be live streamed.

We are grateful for dad’s care from the loving staff at Our House.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.