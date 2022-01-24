USU releases sexual misconduct surveys that help in prevention efforts

An aerial view of Old Main covered in snow. Photo courtesy of Utah State University

Utah State University has released two sexual misconduct surveys that USU Senior Prevention Specialist Emmalee Fishburn said are used to guide and evaluate prevention efforts.

She said one of the surveys has been conducted among students every other spring since 2017 while the other was the first survey the school has conducted of employees.

“What we’ve learned over the years,” Fishburn said, “is that students have a better understanding of these topics in general, but also a better understanding of how to get help, if they have these kind of experiences, and they’re learning a lot more in university education efforts about these topics.”

Fishburn, who works in USU’s Office of Equity, said after their success at applying the data collected in the student surveys, they also needed to gather data about employees’ experiences regarding sexual misconduct on campus.

“And so our goal was really to be able to enhance our employee training efforts by using this data,” she added. “So if we’re seeing pockets of issues on campus, or specific types of behavior, that we are concerned about among the employee base, that gives us an opportunity to really create specific training and education efforts for them.”

Fishburn said a student wanting to report sexual misconduct is encouraged to contact USU’s Title IX Coordinator, Hilary Renshaw. There is also an online reporting form students can use at equity.usu.edu/report

She said the USU Office of Equity has tripled in size since 2017 with a full training and education team, a larger investigation team and a larger case coordination team.