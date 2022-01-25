747 Utahns hospitalized with COVID

Tuesday’s COVID report from the Utah State Department of Health (UDOH) indicates Utah’s hospitals are near capacity with 747 Utahns hospitalized with coronavirus as of Tuesday, which is nine more than reported on Monday.

The state reports 86.4 percent of all ICU beds are filled, which includes 189 ICU patients as of Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic Utah’s total COVID hospitalizations stand at 30,537.

Since Monday 10 Utahns died of COVID-19 and the state health department reported 6,600 new positive cases of coronavirus, 288 of those from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. Utah’s COVID death count for the entire pandemic is 4,073, including 202 from northern Utah.

Since the start of the pandemic the state has recorded 854,559 positive coronavirus cases. The total northern Utah case count has reached 47,023 while 1,831 in the district have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

UDOH reported that in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, five times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is almost 1.94 million which is almost 60 percent of the state’s total population. Over 4.7 million doses have been administered and that includes 4,907 doses since Monday.

Almost 100,000 northern Utah residents are totally vaccinated — 99,939 to be exact — and 214,439 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

There were 11,784 Utahns tested since Monday which means over 4.7 million people have been tested and over 8.73 million total tests have been administered.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is down to 9,205 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 44.9 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.1 percent.

Idaho’s Tuesday COVID update indicates 4,331 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 361,059 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 2,125 total positive cases in Franklin County, 832 in Bear Lake County and 704 in Oneida County.