Logan man arrested for allegedly raping an acquaintance

LOGAN — A 36-year-old Logan man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman, he had previously had a relationship with. David “Carson” Bessinger was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday afternoon.

According to an arrest report, the Logan City Police Department began investigating Bessinger after the alleged victim reported being raped several times between 2007 and 2017.

The woman told officers how during one incident, she and Bessinger were in the basement of a residence in Logan. The two had been drinking, when he carried her into a bedroom and raped her.

The woman claimed she had too much to drink to be able to consent to sex.

Another incident later occurred at a residence in Hyde Park. The alleged victim said she had been sick and taken NyQuil to help her sleep. She later awoke to find Bessinger again raping her.

As the investigation continued, the alleged victim confronted Bessinger during a recorded phone call with law enforcement. As the two talked, the defendant admitted to taking advantage of her, when she was sometimes too drunk to say no, according to the report.

Police interviewed Bessinger Monday after first advising him of his Miranda Rights. He refused to answer any questions about the allegations without having an attorney.

According to jail records, Bessinger was booked on suspicion of committing rape and object rape, both first-degree felonies. He is temporarily being held without bail and expected to be arraigned on formal charges Wednesday afternoon.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com