Aye Yi Yi! Lynnette Summers took her final steps in this world on January 24, 2022. She sashayed, two stepped and swung into her next adventure with her family surrounding her.

Lynnette was born on December 22, 1946 to Julian and Edith Brunker. She grew up in Huntsville with her Daddy, mom, and 4 siblings; Julie, Wes, Tracy and Troy.

She moved to Willard to raise her own family; Chad, Sherrie, Shaun and Jamie. And with open arms welcomed Vicki, Jerome, and Ryan then Bill into her clutch. Still having enough love to share, the passel of grand kids; Amanda, Zachary, Sheriden, Austin, Shawnee, Shayna, Dillon, and Ashlynn, their respective spouses and great-grand kids came bounding in to enjoy her as well.

Lynnette leaves behind a legacy of helping others, an infectious smile and laugh.

Job well done, Mom. We Love You – A Bushel and a Peck and a Hug Around the Neck.

To honor her wishes, the family will hold private services for her.

Condolences can be left at www.myers-mortuary.com or can be sent directly to her family at lsgrams2246@gmail.com.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, you each take the time to reach out to your loved ones and let them know how much they are appreciated.