New report on women and poverty in Utah shows encouraging signs but work still needs to be done

usu.edu.uwlp

LOGAN — A new report is out on Women and Poverty in Utah. On KVNU’s For the People program last week, Dr. Susan Madsen from USU’s Utah Women in Leadership Project, who released the report, said it is an update from a 2016 research snapshot.

“What we do for snapshots is…we go out and find every source of data from census data to everything we can find to bring together to really set the stage for us to understand what’s going on in the topic. Today’s release is specifically about poverty…and (has) a positive spin on that but still some concerning things,” Dr. Madsen said.

Still she did say the report shows that Utah is doing better than many other states.

“We did find in our report that poverty numbers for women in the state of Utah have improved a little since our 2016 study. But, of course, progress still needs to be made, and what we found from the statistics that we found is that the poverty rate in Utah for women specifically has decreased 2.4 percent.”

Dr. Madsen said she thinks it takes awareness such as what’s contained in reports like these to get people to think about the issue.

In that regard, she’s excited to see what’s going to come out Utah’s legislative session currently underway.