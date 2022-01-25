October 9, 1956 – January 23, 2022 (age 65)



Richard L. Call, 65, passed away on January 23, 2022 at the Franklin County Transitional Care Unit, in Preston, Idaho surrounded by family.. Richard was born October 9, 1956, to Lester (Tobe) and Ardene Call in Downey, Idaho. Richard was the only son born into a family of 4 big sisters. Lynda, LaRae, Karen, and Mary. He attended Marsh Valley School District. He married Ladene Wilson in 1976 and from this marriage 3 sons were born. Chris, Jon and Brandon. They later divorced. As a teenager he lived with his sister LaRae and Tom. Where he worked at a mine in Soda Springs as a tire man. Richard was a lifelong Marsh Valley resident where he worked as a Flags West tire man, ranch & farm worker for multiple ranches in the area, and last as Downey City Maintenance worker. He enjoyed spending time fishing, hunting, in a tractor farming, a horse back moving cows, and being in the mountains. One of his proudest titles was “Grandpa”. He loved all his grand kids Keston, Taylor, Rietta, Reece, Ace, EmRee, and Ellee. The grandkids brought a special light to his eyes when they visited him.

Richard is survived by his sons Chris (Amberly) of Swan Lake, Brandon (Kortney) of Downey, Jon of Downey, his grandkids Keston, Rietta, Ace, Taylor, Reece, EmRee, and Ellee, his sisters LaRae, Mary (Bob) Denney of Downey, Karen (Rick) Bloxham of Pocatello.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lynda Walker, and brother in law Tom Adkins.

Family services will be held Friday January 28 in Arimo, Idaho followed by a graveside service at noon at the Downey Cemetery.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Franklin County Transitional Care staff and Dr. Knapp for their years of compassionate care they gave to Richard.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.