Utah State vs San José State rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball will make up its game against San José State, originally slated for Jan. 1, on Thursday, Feb. 3. A tip time and TV provider is anticipated to be announced soon.

For ticketing purposes, if you are a season ticket holder or mini-plan holder, your tickets will be good for the new date of the contest. If you’ve downloaded mobile tickets, your tickets will automatically update to this new date. Single-game tickets purchased for the original date will still be valid for the game on Thursday, Feb. 3.