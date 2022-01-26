March 29, 1939 – January 24, 2022 (age 82)
Arlynn Gessel Haddock, 82, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2022, at Logan Regional Hospital, with her family by her side. Arlynn was born on March 29, 1939 in Logan, Utah. She was the youngest of three children born to William Gessel and Eva Jensen Gessel. She graduated from Logan High School in May 1957. She also met the love of her life, Evan Haddock, in May 1957. After a whirlwind romance, they were married on August 23, 1957. They were later sealed in the Logan LDS Temple.
Arlynn loved her family, and her pets. She loved camping, boating, and working in her yard. She spent many hours in her yard from spring through fall, and waited anxiously during the winter to get back outside. She was always busy, and full of energy. It was no secret that Arlynn loved animals, and she took care of many that just showed up at her door. She was a hard worker and worked for Schreiber Foods for many years, making many life-long friends while there.
Arlynn is survived by five of her six children: Suzie (Alan) Crockett, Julie Gaines, Jerry Haddock; Brett Haddock, and Amy (Shawn) Tidwell. She has many grandchildren, and many many great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her two dogs, Tuffy and Rosy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Evan; by her oldest daughter Debbie (Don) Zabriskie, her brother Leo Gessel, and her sister Thelma Ackley.
A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center St., Logan, Utah on Sunday, January 30 from 5-6:30 pm.
Funeral services will be held at the same location on Monday, January 31, at noon.
There will be a viewing prior to the funeral on Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
