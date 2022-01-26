Camille Ashby passed away January 24, 2022 at age 51. She was born in Logan, Utah to Vance Thorley Christiansen and Norma Elnora Christiansen.

Camille lived in Beaver Dam Utah. Previously she had lived in North Logan, Logan, Honolulu Hawaii. She graduated from Sky View High School playing the saxophone in band and Utah State University with a bachelor’s degree in speech language pathology. Later she attended Bridgerland Technical College to work on a green energy certificate learning about electronics and power.

Camille operated a cleaning business for homes and apartments but stopped to spend more time with her children. After graduation in speech pathology and when her children were in school, Camille worked as a substitute teacher; often with children who had disabilities. She loved teaching and spending time with children.

Camille enjoyed playing piano and saxophone. She worked hard at gardening and landscaping trying to tame the Beaver Dam hillside around her home. She was an excellent cook and made wonderful pies. She sewed together elaborate costumes for her children.

Camille, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints exemplifies the tender love of our Savior as a mother, daughter, sister, wife, friend. Her countenance, kindness, and demeanor uplifts and inspires us all. She listens to people one on one and genuinely cares about them and what is going on in their lives. She exhibits child-like wonder all the time. She has a super positive attitude. She doesn’t shy away from something because it is difficult or takes effort.

Camille had many serious medical difficulties in her life including leukemia, thyroid cancer, meningitis, and multiple brain tumors. Her medical struggles offered opportunities to display Camille’s resilience, determination, compassion, cheerfulness, and charity.

Camille is survived by her mother Norma Elnora Christiansen, husband Robert Dean Ashby, and children Rebekah Evelyn Ashby, Garrett Lee Ashby, Ethan Thorley Ashby.

Camille is preceded in death by Vance Thorley Christiansen, father and her grandparents.

Viewings will be held on Friday February 4, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton UT, 84337) and on Saturday February 5, 2022 from 9:00 to 11:15 am at the Beaver Dam church (16025 N Beaver Dam Road, Beaver Dam UT 84306). The funeral will follow at noon.

Interment is at the Beaver Dam Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.