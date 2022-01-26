March 11, 1954 – January 25, 2022 (age 67)



Dennis Tom Udy, passed away on January 25, 2022 at Brigham Community Hospital. Dennis was born on March 11, 1954 in Logan, Utah to Oleen Frederick and Della Sandall Udy. He worked as a CNA at McKay Dee Hospital for 26 years.

Dennis loved his cats and watching TV. He enjoyed keeping things nice and orderly. Dennis has a special friend, Jonathan Bond, that he enjoyed spending a lot of time with.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will be held on February 3, 2022 at the Riverside Cemetery at 2:00 pm.

Services entrusted to Gillies Funeral Chapel.

