Donald Rex Blanchard, left this earth on the Last Great Road Trip, early Monday morning, January 24th, at the age of 82. In recounting such a colorful life, one could describe such facts as Rex’s athletic prowess at Springville High, his early adult years starting a family while studying chemistry at Brigham Young University, or his career rising through the ranks of General Electric to become Vice President of G.E. Plastics. All these periods of his life contain countless tales, friendships and noteworthy accomplishments. However, it was the years after his formal career ended that held the most personal growth and change.

The story of Rex, or perhaps “Blue” or “Azul” as he was known to some, is not an easy one to tell, nor does it travel in a straight line. It is not the story of a life free of mistakes, hardships or difficult lessons learned. Like many fathers he often taught by example… through lessons of both what TO do what NOT to do. Like all fathers, he hoped his children would avoid the mistakes he made, but as his children inherited his stubborn, independent and explorative nature, we were bound to repeat some.

Rex loved motorcycles, telling stories, and being in nature. He crossed the country on his Harley about 6 times after 1986. During this time, the journey and the freedom of the open road was everything to him. His wanderlust brought great joy and some sorrow into his life as such journeys tend to do. In regards to motorcycle trips, he would often say “The adventure doesn’t really start until your first break-down.”

But one cannot live on the road forever, and in 2001, Rex married Julie (his third marriage) and settled back down in Brigham City, Utah with a pack of Westies. The down payment on his final home fittingly came in the form of a trade of his trusty 1990 Harley Fat Boy.

Rex was born April 25th, 1939 to Don and June Blanchard of Springville, Utah and is survived by his children: Mark, Bryan, Brenda, Dan, Beca, Elizabeth & John and his wife Julie, plus a pack of Westies.

