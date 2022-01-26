Due to high absentee rates, Cache County to shorten school days

LOGAN – The Cache County School District has announced the decision to shorten elementary and secondary school days due to an increased number of absences in the schools.

The following schedule adjustments will take effect on Monday, Jan. 31:

Morning kindergarten and preschool: 9:05 a.m. to 11:50 p.m.

Afternoon kindergarten and preschool: 12:05 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Elementary schools: 9:05 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Middle and high school: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In a letter addressed to employees and parents on Tuesday afternoon, CCSD spokesperson Tim Smith reported that over the past couple of weeks there had been an increase of COVID cases, colds, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

“We appreciate your patience this year as we continue to deal with the impact of COVID and a number of other illnesses that have been circulating in our community,” Smith said. “As a result, we are experiencing unprecedented student and staff absenteeism in our schools which makes it extremely difficult for teachers and students.”

Daily student absentee rates were listed as 9-17% for elementary schools and 19-31% for middle and high schools.

Smith said the priority of the district was to keep the schools open since students learn better in-person. He said they also wanted to ensure teachers had enough time to prepare and help students who were absent due to illness.

“This additional time for teachers will help us to accomplish both of these priorities. We will reevaluate this schedule as conditions warrant,” Smith said.

In addition, K-8 afterschool programs will begin 45 minutes earlier and end at the same time as they have ended throughout the school year and extracurricular activities will be adjusted as needed with information being provided by advisors and coaches.

In an earlier interview, Smith told Cache Valley Daily the district is working closely with the Bear River Health Department as they continue to evaluate the situation.

“We recognize this will be a hardship for some families as they adjust schedules, but we hope parents will be understanding as we continue to provide the best educational experience we can for your children,” Smith said.