Janette Marie Ward Gibbs, 70, passed away peacefully January 25, 2022 at her home in Chubbuck, Idaho.Jan was born in Lansing, Michigan on June 20, 1951 to Kenneth Ward and Dorothy Brownell Ward. She grew up and attended school in Battle Creek, Michigan. One of Jan’s favorite things to do growing up was to lay out in the summertime at the lake near their home. At 13 her family’s life was forever changed when the missionaries stopped to talk with her father. He decided to listen to their message and the whole family were baptized members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved the Church and after high school went to Idaho to attend school at Ricks College. At Rick’s she met Neal, the love of her life. They were married for time and eternity in the Logan, UT temple on September 8, 1970. To this union came four children: Kelly, Nicole, Trent, and Elizabeth.

Jan was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held many callings in the church such as Ward Chorister, Relief Society President, and Stake Primary President. Neal and Jan raised their family in Downey where she was employed by the Marsh Valley School District for 34 years. She was a teacher’s aide for many years then went back to Idaho State University to finish her degree in elementary education. She graduated in 1994 achieving her personal goal to become a full-time teacher. She retired in 2009. Jan loved to run into her former students, catch up with them, and hear about their accomplishments. She taught several grades over the years and always said that 3rd grade was her favorite. Jan loved to sing and shared her talents with the community in many ways. She was a member of the Downey Madrigal Choir and took advantage of opportunities to sing with friends when invited, at the annual “Messiah,” in McCammon and in stake musicals.

Jan is survived by her children: Kelly Gibbs of Atlanta, GA, Nicole McLain (Kevin) of Bancroft, ID, Trent Gibbs (Summer) of Moreland, ID, and Elizabeth Skidmore (Marc) of Pocatello, ID, sister Sue Coleby of Logan, UT, 8 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Neal Gibbs, her parents Kenneth and Dorothy Ward, and her stepmother Sybil Ward.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 31st, at 12 noon in the Swan Lake LDS Ward Chapel. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday just prior to funeral services.

Interment will be in the Swan Lake Cemetery.

