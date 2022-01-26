League of Women Voters presentation on voting by district vs at-large

File photo

LOGAN — An event on February 2nd that the recently revived Cache Valley Chapter of the Utah League of Women Voters will be hosting will include two special guests.

Political Science professor and former North Logan mayor Damon Cann and former Logan City Council candidate Keegan Garrity will both make presentations.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, Garrity told us what people can expect at the event that will include a Q & A.

“I’ll be speaking and they’ve asked me to talk about proportional representation in Logan. So what that means basically is making sure everyone has an equal voice. And specifically on the Logan city council and the voting systems that we use to elect council members. So, for those not familiar, Logan uses an at-large voting system which means people run from anywhere in the city, and the top vote getters are the ones who get elected,” Garrity explained.

There are other systems out there, and other ways to vote. There’s ranked choice, or electing people by geographic boundaries which is called a district system.

In 2020, Garrity represented the Woodruff neighborhood on Logan city’s ad hoc Voter District Subcommittee. The citizen panel had recommended that the city move to by-district voting for its municipal council.

The meeting place will be the First Presbyterian Church (178 W. Center St) in Logan, and the meeting runs from 6p.m. to 730p.m..

This will be a hybrid Zoom meeting, if unable to attend in person, email debi.evans@aggiemail.usu.edu.

If you attend in person, please wear a mask. All are welcome, whether Logan residents or not.