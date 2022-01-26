Logan man sentenced to 60 days in jail for downloading child pornography

Booking photo for Zachary P. Stocker (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 31-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for downloading child pornography three years ago. Zachary P. Stocker was ordered to report to the Cache County Jail by February 12.

Stocker was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference. He previously had pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a second-degree felony.

In February 2019, agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force (ICAC) began investigating Stocker after they traced images of child pornography to his Island neighborhood apartment. A search warrant was served to his residence, where several electronic devices were seized.

Stocker was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail at the time. He was later released after posting $70,000 bail.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, defense attorney Ray Malouf explained that his client had suffered from trauma, experienced during a tour of duty in Afghanistan. He had turned to alcohol and later an addiction to child pornography to treat his Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Stocker asked for mercy, telling the court that being arrested had saved his life. He explained how he was now volunteering at the Cache Valley Veterans Association, helping others with PTSD.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Andrew Crane, who is also a veteran, said he appreciated Stocker’s military service, but said that shouldn’t be an excuse for breaking the law. He noted that many veterans return home with trauma and don’t turn to child pornography. He asked the court to sentence Stocker to four months in jail.

Judge Brian Cannell noted that the children victimized by pornography had also suffered immense trauma and PTSD that he couldn’t ignore. He said he was impressed though with Stocker’s efforts to change his life, noting multiple letters that had been sent to him from the defendant’s family, employer and others.

In addition to the two months in jail, Judge Cannell sentenced Stocker to be placed on the sex-offender registry and have no unsupervised access to the internet. He also ordered Stocker to continue performing community service at the veteran’s center. He said the public was better off if the defendant continued to serve other veterans.

