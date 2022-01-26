Logan man spared further jail time for choking woman at local hotel

Booking photo for Kyle Lowden (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 34-year-old Logan man convicted of strangling a woman during a domestic dispute last year has been spared anymore jail time. Kyle R. Lowden was instead sentenced to probation after the victim pleaded that he not be incarcerated any longer.

Lowden was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference. He previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, amended to a third-degree felony and possession of a controlled substance, amended to a class A misdemeanor.

On May 6, Lowden got into a domestic dispute with his girlfriend at a local hotel. The victim later told Logan City Police officers that during the argument, the defendant placed his hands around her neck and began chocking her. He then placed his forearm against her neck until she lost consciousness.

The woman told police, she was unconscious for an unknown length of time until Lowden started shaking her. She also had visible bruises on her neck.

Lowden was booked into the Cache County Jail after the incident and served 100 days until he accepted a plea deal.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, defense attorney Shannon Demler said this has been an unfortunate event for the couple, since Lowden financially supports the victim. He also explained how the defendant was attending counseling and treatment for his addictions.

Lowden said he knew that he had messed up and learned a lot about himself since being arrested. He expressed appreciation for the help he had been given and said he no longer had a desire to use drugs.

The victim said she felt safe now, after Judge Brian Cannell expressed concern for her wellbeing. She described how they were attending couple’s therapy and have both grown from the experience.

Judge Cannell sentenced Lowden to 100 days in jail but gave credit for the time already served. He also ordered him to remain on probation and complete domestic abuse counseling.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

