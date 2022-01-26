Nearly 7,500 new COVID cases reported; 776 in the hospital is a record

LOGAN – Almost 7,500 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported Wednesday by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH), which continues a recent decline in infection rates. Four-hundred-seventy-four of Wednesday’s new cases were found in northern Utah. Including Wednesday’s totals, since the pandemic started there have been 862,052 positive cases in Utah.

Since Tuesday, 18 more Utahns died of COVID-19, including a Cache County man older than 85, and a Box Elder County woman between 65-84 years of age. Both were hospitalized at the time of death.

From the start of the pandemic the lives of 4,091 Utahns have been lost to the virus, including 204 from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

There are 776 Utahns hospitalized which is a new Utah record during the pandemic, and it is 38 more than what was reported Tuesday. 223 of those are in intensive care, 21 fewer than on Tuesday. Utah’s intensive care units are now at 86.4 percent capacity. Since the pandemic began 30,706 Utahs have been hospitalized.

About 4.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Utah and that includes 10,921 since Tuesday.

Since Tuesday, 17,075 Utahns were tested which means more than 4.7 million people have been tested and almost 8.8 million total tests have been administered the last 22 months. Total tests administered since Tuesday are 38,879.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 8,478 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 46.6 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.6 percent.

The total northern Utah case count has reached 47,459 and 1,841 in the district have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

There are now 100,068 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated, which is 67 percent of those living within the Bear River Health District, and over 214,000 total doses have been administered in the district.

Idaho’s Wednesday COVID update indicates 4,345 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 364,577 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 2,135 total positives in Franklin County, 717 in Bear Lake County and 713 in Oneida County.