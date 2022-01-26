Police reportedly seize hundreds of child porn files and arrest Providence man

LOGAN — A 38-year-old Providence man has been arrested after police report they seized more than 850 images and videos of child pornography at his home. Chad David Hubbard was booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday morning.

According to the arrest report, the Logan City Police Department received a cybertip in April 2021, detailing how a Yahoo email account was being used to exchange child pornography. The account was tracked to a phone number, registered to Hubbard.

During the course of the investigation, Hubbard, who was originally living at a home in Logan, moved to his current residence in Providence. Police obtained a warrant for the IP addresses at both locations.

Monday, police served a warrant to Hubbard’s Providence home. During a search of the residence, they seized a USB flash drive. It contained 43 videos of child pornography, most involving boys between the age of 3 and 15-years-old, according to the report.

Police also located what was suspected to be Hubbard’s cell phone during the search. It allegedly contained over 800 images of female children dressed in minimal clothing, and in provocative and revealing poses. Most of the females appeared to be approximately 10-years-old.

Hubbard was questioned by investigators at the police department. He reportedly admitted to owning the seized cellphone and previously accessing the Yahoo email account before being locked out. He denied though any involvement with child pornography.

The arrest report didn’t specify whether or not any of the photos or videos were of local children.

Hubbard was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Judge Brian Cannell said he would allow Hubbard to be released on $1,500 bond. He ordered the suspect to appear again in court Monday afternoon, and have no access to electronic devices while on pretrial supervision with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

Hubbard didn’t speak about the allegations during the brief hearing. If convicted, he could face up to 15-years in prison.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

