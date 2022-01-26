September 21, 1942 – January 23, 2022 (age 79)



Rose Foster returned to her sweetheart peacefully at home on January 23, 2022, at the age of 79. She was surrounded by family and was able to reminisce about the good ole days which she loved doing the most.

Rose was born in Pocatello, Idaho on September 21, 1942, to Kenneth and Dorothy Wilson. She grew up in Menan with her five siblings. Two older sisters, Jane and Ann, an older brother Forest and two younger sisters Margie and Nancy.

By the age of 15 Rose had found her sweetheart Jack Foster. Jack may of had to wait until after Rose turned 16 but they were married on September 23, 1958 in Lewisville, Idaho. The rest has been history since. From the start of their love story the only time they spent apart was when Jack got deployed to Germany in the air force. They lived a few different places from starting out in Lewisville to moving to Denver, Colorado when Jack was stationed there to Pocatello near Jacks sister Velma then to their final home for the past 51 years in the community of Robin, Idaho. This is where they built their life together and raised their children and grandchildren. They just had celebrated 63 years of marriage in September of 2021.

Rose is survived by her five children, Roseann (Gene) Vaughan, Jack Foster Jr., Greg (Carline) Foster, Tom (Monica) Foster and Becky (Jeff) Johnson. Her siblings Ann (Bob) Gohr, Forest (MarGean) Wilson, and Nancy (–). Along many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life Jack Foster Sr., Her parents Kenneth and Dorothy Wilson, sisters Jane Wilson and Margie (Clifford) Day, Grandson Chance Foster and great grandchildren Axel Warren and Macey Foster.

Rose will be greatly missed by all that have met her and know her. She was her family’s rock. We love you dearly and know you needed to return to Jack.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday February 1st at 3 o’clock at the Marsh Valley Horsley funeral home.

A viewing will be held before from 1:30 to 2:30.

Burial will follow at the Robin Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.