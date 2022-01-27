January 26, 2022

Leroyce Elnora Millward, 85, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2022, at Red Cliffs Health and Rehab in St. George, Utah. Leroyce was born in Amarillo, Texas, to Rupert and Opal Terry. Leroyce and her family relocated to Oregon when she was in grade school. Throughout her adult life, Leroyce lived in Idaho, Utah, Arizona, and in 2008, settled in Washington, Utah. Leroyce had her first-born son when she married her husband, Delmer Lawrance Gugelman. Together they had 3 other children. They later divorced, and she met and married the love of her life, Gordon Millward, June 1, 1971, in Jackson, Wyoming.

Leroyce worked various jobs throughout her life, but being a step-on tour guide for Bryce Canyon, Zion National Park, and Kolob Canyon was her favorite. For several years, she and her husband Gordon belonged to Good Sam Camping Club, which they thoroughly enjoyed meeting up with the other members for camping trips and camp dinners at many different camp grounds throughout Nevada, Wyoming, Idaho, and Utah. She loved everything crafts. Everyone close to her knew she had multiple projects she was working on at any given time. Even though she stayed busy with her many hobbies, she always made time for her family, which was most important to her.

Leroyce is survived by her children Nick Gugelman (LaReta), Wayne Gugelman (Brenda), JoAnn Nelson (Jedd), and Fred Gugelman, along with her half-sisters Susan Terry, Linda Johnson, and Brenda Terry. She also had 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Leroyce was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Gordon, who passed away in July 2021, and also by her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 5, 2022, at Horsley Funeral Home in Malad, Idaho.

A viewing will begin at 10am, with services at 11am, followed by interment at Malad City Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her sweetheart. She will be deeply missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.