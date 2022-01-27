Mt. Logan Middle School evacuated after heating system triggers fire alarms

Emergency responders outside Mt. Logan Middle School after fire alarm, Friday, Jan. 27, 2022 (Irma Mora).

LOGAN — Classes were interrupted Thursday afternoon at Mt. Logan Middle School after steam from a boiler triggered the school’s fire alarm system. As a precaution, the building was evacuated while fire fighters responded.

School Principal Paul Wagner said emergency responders were able to quickly determine that the false alarm was triggered due to steam from the boiler system. Maintenance technicians were able to address the venting issue and prevent further false alarms in the area.

Meanwhile, students and faculty stood outside waiting for the okay to reenter the building. Temperatures at the time were around 20 degrees.

Wagner said the school performed the evacuation as practiced and resumed classes again within approximately 20 minutes. All students and staff were safe and accounted for.

