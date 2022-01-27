Myrna Scott Tarbet passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 25, 2022 at Maple Springs in North Logan, Utah.

Myrna was born on May 29, 1940 to Edsel Monroe and Aileen Williamson Scott. She was the oldest daughter of 4 children. She was raised in a house that was part of the old Maughan Fort in Smithfield. Growing up she picked green beans and potatoes for local farmers and sugar beets for Ed Tarbet, her future father-in-law.

Myrna graduated from North Cache High School in 1958 and went on to attend St. Benedict’s School of Nursing in Ogden, Utah where she graduated with an associate degree.

Mother married James L. Tarbet in November 1959 and had four children, a daughter and three sons.

Myrna worked at the Old Logan Hospital, Low Cost Drug, Cache Valley Dairy, and Williamsburg Retirement and Assisted Living, which she loved. After retirement, she enjoyed going for rides in the mountains in her brother’s Jeep, mainly looking for elderberries, sarvis berries and choke cherries to make her yummy jams and jellies.

Myrna enjoyed many hobbies, including crocheting, embroidery, and tatting. Most of what she made was given away to family and friends. She had a green thumb and could grow anything, including weird varieties of veggies and 12-foot-tall corn. Some of her garden oddities were edible and some not so much.

Myrna collected angels and teacups and had a love for animals. She had many small dogs throughout her life that she loved dearly.

Mom had a quick wit and had a comeback for everything. Her sense of humor stayed with her through the end. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Myrna is survived by her husband, Jim, and her children: Scott (Susan) Fernley, Nevada, Andrea (Brian) Pickett, Smithfield, Dave (Suzanne) Redmond, Oregon, and Mark, St. Anthony, Idaho, many grandchildren and great grandchildren and her siblings, Suzan, Keven, and Tony. She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, Ed and Lillian Tarbet.

A viewing will be held at Nelson Funeral Home – Smithfield, 85 South Main Street, Smithfield Utah on Friday January 28 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm.