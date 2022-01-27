New North Logan mayor settling in and keeping busy with economic development and new city center plans

NORTH LOGAN — She’s been in office for a about three weeks now, and on KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, North Logan mayor Lyndsay Peterson said it’s been really busy. One of the continued areas of focus has been on economic development.

“I think economic development generally is kind of a relationship-based game. And so, trying to continue those relationships that we have with the businesses currently there, trying to get more businesses to come to North Logan, especially in the midst of a transition, is always going to be a challenge. But it is a real priority of the city right now, just making sure that we bring in jobs, we bring in access to services and goods,” she said.

Peterson said it benefits everyone to have those businesses close in proximity. She said one way to attract new businesses is through city branding.

“I think a really big part of that for us in terms of branding, has been deciding to build a new city center. That’s going to be a big deal in my opinion, just to have a place where people can come and say ‘Okay, this is North Logan’. Right now, it’s a conference room that’s shared by every single person who works in the city, it’s in a pretty small room. I don’t know if I can overstate how significant that will be.”

She said this will be a significant upgrade in making a place for their city offices, library, and a new community center. Also, the police station will be close to that as well.