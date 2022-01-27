Police arrest Logan man suspected of sexually abusing young girl in 2016

LOGAN — A 31-year-old Logan man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a young girl several years ago. Shi-Yee N. Lee-Ngiateng was booked into the Cache County Jail Wednesday night, where he is temporarily being held without bail.

According to an arrest report from the North Park Police Department, the alleged victim claimed Lee-Ngiateng, a family acquaintance, molested and sexually assaulted her multiple times when she was younger. The crimes allegedly took place around 2016, when the suspect was living in the victim’s home and would have been approximately 25-years-old.

The alleged victim’s parents confronted Lee-Ngiateng during a phone call after their daughter disclosed to them about the abuse. During the conversation, he allegedly admitted to raping the girl, “to teach her a lesson,” according to the police report.

Lee-Ngiateng blamed the alleged victim for cuddling with him and activating his urges. He also explained that he showed the girl about sex so “she would no longer want to learn about it,” the probable cause statement detailed.

Jail records show Lee-Ngiateng was booked on seven counts of sexual abuse of a child and one count of sodomy on a child, all first-degree felonies. He will likely be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court, Friday morning.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com