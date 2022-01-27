Our loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Rickie Tea, 71, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022. She was born on March 24, 1950, to Nicholas Phillip and PollyAnna Sholty Kozak. Rickie was born and raised in Brigham City, UT, and graduated from Box Elder High School. She spent a few years in North Folk, VA.

She married the love of her life, Kelvin Wayne Tea, on July 31, 1981, in Brigham City, Utah. They were married for 40 wonderful years and raised a beautiful family together.

Rickie was a member of the Presbyterian Church.

She was very proud of her yard and took pleasure mowing her lawn and gardening. She was a total summer girl. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandma, and loved to play with her grandchildren. She loved her dogs; we know they were her true favorite children.

Rickie was an incredible baker and loved to host the family parties. She had a very fun and sarcastic personality; we had to watch out for her one-liners. She was selfless and caring, always putting others’ needs before her own. Her dynamic personality will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson-in-law: Kevin Reed; brother-in-law: Raymond Rollins: and best friend: Marlene Naranjo.

Rickie is survived by her dear husband: Kelvin; children: Jeni Brown, Nicki (Corey) Taylor, Amanda Tea; grandchildren: Tausha, CJ, Shandee, Christopher, Devon, and Kayzee; great-grandchildren: Koheed, Anthony, and Jacob; siblings: Sondra Rollins, Shelia Porter, and Gregory (Kayleen) Kozak.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S, 100 E, Brigham City, UT, 84302.

Viewings will be held the night before on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and before the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Mortuary.

Interment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.