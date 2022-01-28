Antler hunting begins Feb.1, the ethics course is manditory

Steve Sorensen of Hyrum holds a bucket of antlers. He just sold a load of his antlers to a buyer outside of Utah.

LOGAN – The season for collecting deer, elk and moose antlers or horns begins on Feb. 1 and ends April 15. With the abundant wildlife in Cache Valley, hunting for sheds is just a short drive from any town around.

Collecting antlers that fall off the heads of deer, elk and moose each winter is a popular pastime for individuals and families. Before embarking on a shed hunt this season, the Division of Wildlife Resources requires participants to complete the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ Antler Gathering Ethics course.

Every year male deer, elk and moose will drop their antlers and grow a new set starting in the spring. For people that like tromping through the wild, looking for the shed antlers is a fun activity that your whole family can enjoy.

DWR wants anyone shed hunting or hiking during late winter and early spring to be aware it is a tough time of year for big game animals, which is why the educational ethics course is required if you want to go “shed hunting.”

“During winter, big game animals, especially deer, often have a difficult time finding food,” DWR Law Enforcement Capt. Chad Bettridge said. “If you spook an animal and cause it to run, the animal has to use up fat reserves and energy that it needs to make it through the winter.”

From late winter through early spring, the habitat big game animals rely on is usually wet, which means it’s more at risk for damage. Fortunately, shed hunters can gather antlers without stressing the animals or damaging their habitat. The free antler gathering ethics course will teach you how to keep wildlife safe and still have a successful hunt.

It’s easy, prospective shed hunters can find the free course on the DWR website. When the course is finished, print your certificate of completion and then carry it with you while you’re shed hunting.

Completing the course is mandatory for those who want to gather shed antlers. If you wait until after April 15 to gather antlers, you don’t need to complete the course.

Once the course is completed, shed hunters can gather antlers almost anywhere across Utah, except for the following areas:

Wildlife management areas. Many of the state’s wildlife management areas are closed in the winter and spring to protect animals and their habitat. Make sure to double check for any closures before entering a WMA to gather shed antlers. You can find a list of Utah’s wildlife management areas and any seasonal closures on the DWR website.

Private property. You must have written permission from the landowner before gathering antlers on private land.

If you find a skull with the antlers or horns still attached, it’s possible the animal was poached. Do not pick up or move the skull or disturb footprints or other evidence at the scene. Instead, please do the following:

Take photos of the skull from a couple of angles

Pinpoint the location of the skull (preferably using GPS coordinates)

Report your find to the nearest DWR office or by texting 847411

Provide specific details in your report

The DWR will send a conservation officer to investigate. If it’s clear the animal died of natural causes, you might be allowed to keep your find.

For more information about gathering shed antlers in Utah, call the nearest DWR office.