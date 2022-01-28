Bear River buzzer beater downs Mountain Crest

GARLAND – Oliver Nethercott lined up a three point shot with 35 seconds left and drained it to cut the Bear River lead to 35-34. Alec Callister was intentionally fouled and missed the front end of a one-and-one that Trevis Leiser rebounded. With 17 seconds left, Preston Lofthouse hit a fall away jumper just inside the free throw line to put Mountain Crest up 36 to 35. Bear River got a floater up, missed, Caleb Barfuss got the rebound and threw up a shot but coach Reggie Shaw was awarded a timeout with the scoreboard reading 1.6 seconds left. After the timeout it was changed to 2.4 and Barfuss cut backdoor and got a layup high off the glass for the 37-36 win. Bear River also sweeps Mountain Crest for the season match up.

Baskets were hard to come by in a very physical game. Bear River led 15-13 at half. There were only 14 total free throws in the game, Mountain Crest going 4-5 (all of them from Preston Lofthouse) and Bear River finished 6-9, 3-4 in the final quarter. However, the Mustangs finished with 13 total team fouls to the Bear’s nine.

Lofthouse finished with a game high 17 points and Nethercott was also in double figures with 10 for the Mustangs. Only four players scored for Mountain Crest. Barfuss led the Bears with 16 points and no other player was in double figures. Season leading scorer Gherig Marble finished with only nine, but completed a big three point play to give Bear River the 35-31 led with 55 seconds left. Mountain Crest won the turnover battle, 15-10, but couldn’t make Bear River pay.

Mountain Crest (3-14, 2-4) hosts Logan (6-12, 2-4) on Wednesday; and, Bear River (6-11, 2-4) is at Green Canyon (10-8, 4-2).