Man dies in snowmobile crash near Tony Grove Lake

LOGAN — A 78-year-old man died Friday afternoon in a snowmobile crash nearby Tony Grove Lake, in Logan Canyon. The accident was reported north of Mt. Naomi around 1:50 p.m.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck confirmed the fatality and said deputies were in the process of contacting the victim’s family.

According to emergency radio traffic, a father and son were riding separate sleds west of White Pine Lake, when the father reportedly wrecked his snowmobile. He appeared to have broken his wrist and possibly shoulder.

The son was able to call 911 and give law enforcement the location of the crash.

The victim was reportedly wearing a helmet. He was breathing after the crash but was slipping in and out of consciousness.

Cache County Search and Rescue teams were dispatched to the crash site. Due to the age of the victim and the remote location of the scene, a medical helicopter was also requested.

The chopper was able to arrive on scene about an hour later, landing a quarter-mile from the crash. Rescue teams on snowmobiles made it about 30 minutes later. They verified the father had died.

Airmed crews transported the man’s body back to Cache Valley for medical examiners to determine the exact cause of death. His identity is being withheld, pending notification of family.

Peck said initial evidence suggests this was a tragic accident. An investigation will be conducted.

will@cvradio.com