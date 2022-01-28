Utah sets record for 1-day COVID hospitalizations twice in two days

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) confirmed Friday that, for the second day in a row, COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a record high during the pandemic.

Prior to this month, Utah’s record for the most hospitalized COVID patients in one day was 606 in December, 2020. Friday UDOH said 854 Utahns with COVID were hospitalized, breaking the previous record set Thursday: 843.

(Thursday UDOH revealed that inaccuracies in hospital counts in previous months had led to weeks of significant undercounts.)

The Friday UDOH COVID report indicates 6,166 new positive cases since Thursday; 427 new positive cases were detected in Northern Utah. There have been 875,251 positive cases statewide since the start of the outbreak.

Ten more COVID-19 deaths were reported, five of which occurred before Jan. 1, 2022. That adds to the total of 4,107 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic in March, 2020. COVID deaths in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties total 204.

UDOH said Friday 184 COVID patients are in intensive care. The report indicates ICUs in the state’s larger hospitals have stayed over capacity the last five months. Since the start of the pandemic total COVID hospitalizations now number 31,006.

There were 11,900 Utahns tested since Thursday, while over 4.8 million people have been tested and about 8.8 million total tests have been administered the last 22 months.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is about 1.94 million which is about 60 percent of the state’s population. More than 4.2 million doses have been administered and that includes 5,130 since Thursday.

Currently 100,341 in northern Utah are totally vaccinated — 67 percent of the population of the Bear River Health District — and 215,262 doses have been administered in the District.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is up to 7,043 a day. The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 46.6 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is at 30.2 percent.

Idaho’s Friday COVID update indicates 4,365 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 372,442 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 2,152 total positive cases in Franklin County, 855 in Bear Lake County and 734 in Oneida County.