Utah State stages hard-hitting reading of classic drama ‘Ghosts’

The final performance of a staged reading of the classic dram 'Ghosts' will be presented by the USU Theatre Arts Department in the intimate Black Box Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 in the Chase Fine Arts Center.

LOGAN – The reading of Henrik Ibsen’s classic drama Ghosts staged by the Theatre Arts Department at Utah State University over the weekend clearly demonstrated that a 140-year-old play can be as relevant today as the day it was written.

Set in the late Victorian Era, Ghosts emphasizes that family secrets closely guarded with the best of intentions can result in wildly destructive unintended consequences. That is perhaps even more true today, when the internet and social media conspire to make secrets almost a thing of the past.

Of course, Ghosts is an Ibsen play, so you’re almost guaranteed to leave the theater feeling depressed. I can’t think of a single one of this playwright’s works that ends happily, unless you consider the “the door slam heard around the world” at the end of A Doll’s House to be amusing.

Nevertheless, you can’t help but admire these young USU actors’ ability to convincingly handle Ibsen’s deadly serious themes – including hypocrisy, betrayal, self-deception. That’s particularly true when you consider that their portrayals of Ibsen’s doomed characters are constrained by the scaled-down conventions of a staged reading.

Director Leslie Brott wisely chose to read Richard Eyre’s adaptation of Ghosts, which debuted to critical acclaim in New York City in 2015. Ghosts provoked frenzy in the theater world when first performed in 1882 and Eyre’s disturbing adaptation still hits a modern audience like a brick through a plate glass window.

But Ms. Brott has assembled a cast that rises to the challenge of bringing Ibsen’s sordid story to life, despite their youth.

As the play’s protagonist Helene, Kaija Strong delivers a carefully unstated characterization of a woman haunted by the memory of a morally corrupt husband and bound by a web of secrets she has woven to protect her family’s reputation.

William Joe Bayless skillfully plays Pastor Manders, a smug religious hypocrite whose self-righteous advice condemned Helene to a life of closely hidden domestic abuse and degradation.

A newcomer to USU stages, Ashlynn Rober, is sympathetic as Regina, a servant whose sad dream of social climbing is doomed to failure because of association with her conniving father Jacob, played to distasteful perfection by Benjamin Quiroz.

Finally, Ryan Adams delivers an emotionally charged performance as Oswald, the son of Helene who has tragically inherited the legacy of his father’s debauchery.

As the USU staged reading proceeds, secrets unravel involving social problems that still haunt us today – infidelity, sexual harassment, domestic abuse, incest and assisted suicide.

The mounting tension between Ibsen’s characters ultimately reveals that they are all victims of a prudish society on one hand and guilty of their own human frailties on the other.

In keeping with the conventions of a staged reading, Mason Garcia serves as the narrator for Ghosts by reading the play’s detailed stage directions.

The final performance of Ghosts is slated for 7:30 p.m on Saturday, Jan. 29 in the intimate Black Box Theatre in the Chase Fine Arts Center on the USU campus.

Tickets are not required for this presentation, but seating is limited.

The USU Theatre Arts Department advises that Ghosts contains strong language, sexual content and adult themes.