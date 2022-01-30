Diane Desfosses Naylor passed away on January 22, 2022 in Murray, UT, due to complications of a heart attack.

She was born on April 26, 1951 to Paul Albert Desfosses and Leoma Haskett Desfosses in Pocatello, ID. She was the youngest and first girl in her family to her mother’s delight. She was always very close to her mom.

She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1969 then moved on to attend Idaho State University to study Nursing. While attending ISU, she met Craig Naylor at the LDS Institute. They dated and were married on May 25, 1973 in the Logan LDS Temple. They lived in Pocatello while they both went to school. While going to school, they welcomed their first child, Michelle.

In 1976, she graduated with her associate degree as an LPN. They moved to Chubbuck, ID shortly after and welcomed two more children, John and Michael.

In 1981, she lost her mother and she never really recovered from this devastating loss. Reuniting with her mom on Saturday was an event that she looked forward to for many years.

In 1988, Diane and Craig and family moved to Hyrum, UT. She worked for several years until her health just didn’t allow for the hours of standing that nursing required.

She was most excited about welcoming grandchildren into the family. Her health didn’t allow her to be as involved as she would have liked but she loved and prayed for her grandchildren on a daily basis.

In 2004, she had a near death experience and after she returned home, she began working diligently on her family’s genealogy. She loved this and was very passionate about finding her ancestors. She traced her family back to the kings and queens of France and England and even found a line related to the famous Pocahontas.

She is survived by her husband, Craig, her children, Michelle (Ben) Rush of Hyrum, UT, John (Tanna) Naylor of Peoria, AZ and Mike Naylor of Syracuse, UT. Her grandchildren Joshua Dean (Karlee), Sarah, Abigail (Abby), Brooklynne, Reece, Jonas, Lily and Daisy. Her nephew Paul (Monica) and children and her brother Dan (Lynn) and his family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, a brother and two nephews.

There will be a small service and viewing at Manning Wheatley Funeral Home in Pocatello, ID (510 N 12th Ave) on Saturday January 29, 2022 at 11 am, internment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery in Pocatello, ID.

In lieu of flowers, please venmo@endlessblingwithmichelle with any donations for medical or funeral expenses. Thank you.