Free dental care for children in Southeast Idaho next Saturday

Free Dental Day will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Idaho State University.

POCATELLO – Idaho State University is hosting a Give Kids a Smile day for children in Southeast Idaho who qualify. Children can receive free dental care on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health is partnering with Idaho State University Dental Hygiene Department, Pocatello Family Dentistry, and area dentists to provide a free day of dental care for children of low-income households or people who have limited access to a dentist.

Eligible children from preschool through 8th grade will receive a free dental exam and treatment. Treatment includes a thorough examination by a dentist, tooth cleaning, fluoride varnish sealants and oral hygiene instruction.

“We have a little bit of flexibility with who is eligible for the program,” said April Sluder, Oral Health Program Coordinator for Southeast Idaho Public Health Department. “If they find cavities, they will fix them free that day, too.”

The social impact of oral diseases in children is substantial. More than 51 million school hours are lost each year to dental-related illness.

“This day of free dental care is not only for children from lower-income families, it is also for families that have limited accessed to dental care or don’t have dental insurance,” Sluder said. “If you are not sure if you qualify or not contact Southeast Idaho Public Health Department.”

Families suffer nearly 12 times more restricted-activity days than children from higher-income families. Pain and suffering due to untreated diseases can lead to problems in eating, speaking, and attending to learning.

Each year, up to 400,000 children benefit from more than 1,500 events like these, all because of the efforts of 40,000 or more annual volunteer dental workers nationwide.

This annual program, Give Kids A Smile, is by appointment only and will be held in Pocatello at the Idaho State University Dental Hygiene Clinic, 999 Martin Luther King Drive (Building #37).

Families that have children in need of dental services that want to know if they qualify for the free dental care day or not can call Dana Solomon at Southeastern Idaho Public Health at (208) 239-5256 to schedule an appointment.

If more information is needed, please call April Sluder at (208) 478-6314.