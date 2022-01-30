January 19, 1945 January 19, 1945 January 27, 2022 (age 77)

John Kenneth Roundy, 77, resident of Malad City, Idaho, passed away on Thursday, January 27,2022. John, a son of Kenneth John and Ruth Milne, was born on January 19, 1945, in Saint George, Utah, but was raised and spent the majority of his life in Salt Lake City. He met his wife Trudy through their mutual hobby of showing dogs, and married in 1988. They then moved to Malad in 2000. John was involved in dog shows for over 40 years and was at one time an AKC licensed handler. Due to owning his own trucking company, John was fortunate enough to have seen the continental United States. He was kind and got along well with all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Trudy Roundy, daughter, Traci DeMerchant, stepchildren, Shalon Boothe, Cory (Andrea) Boothe, brother, Steve Roundy, sisters, Linda (John) Rich, LaRee (Jim) Larsen, and 5 grandchildren.

