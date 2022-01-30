Our sweet, spunky, fun-loving mom, grandma, sister and friend, Karen B. Anderson passed away on Saturday, January 29th surrounded by her family. She was born on August 25, 1935 in Tremonton, Utah, the daughter of Aarl and Gladys Bennett. She married her sweetheart, Leland Anderson, on March 19th, 1955 and was sealed to him on February 03, 1956 in the Logan LDS Temple. They settled in Bear River City where they raised their 5 children.

It was a toss up on what was her favorite activity — gardening, sewing or spending time with family. She always had beautiful flower gardens surrounding her home and the love of gardening grew to create a successful greenhouse business Green Acres Greenhouse, which her and dad owned and operated for 15 years. She was extremely talented sewing her girls wedding dresses and several rodeo queen suits. She also made beautiful pieced quilts for which she won blue ribbons and a sweepstakes ribbon at the county fair. She loved getting the family together during holidays and family reunions where she was the first to join in on any crazy game to make countless memories. Dad always said she was the glue that kept this family together.

Mother was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many positions, including Young Women Leader and Primary President. She enjoyed searching her family history and was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She worked as a Librarian at the Lakeview Elementary school for several years. After retirement she volunteered at the Bear River Valley Hospital.

Many friends and family enjoyed her handmade and dipped chocolates around the Christmas season. She took joy in camping with friends and family, watching her grandkids play sports and yelling at the TV when the Jazz or BYU played.

Karen is survived by her children, Debbie (Steve) Morris, Kraig (Carol) Anderson, Vickie Thompson, Karenlee (Joe) Faust, her 22 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister-in-laws Ada Bennett, Lois Andersen, Suzanne Bowcutt and brother-in-laws Wayne (Pauline) Anderson, and Glade (Donnell) Anderson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sweetheart Leland, and son Kipp. She was the last survivor of her 5 siblings.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 5th, 2022 at the Bear River City Church, 5870 N 4700 W, Bear River City, UT 84301.

A viewing will be held at 10:00-11:30 that morning with the funeral beginning at 12:00.

The funeral service will be live streamed on her obituary page at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please spend some time with your kids/grandkids digging in the dirt to plant something beautiful and make a treasured memory.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.