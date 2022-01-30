Karen Shaw Lloyd, 74, passed away surrounded by her family on January 30, 2022, in Hyrum, Utah. She was born on May 30, 1947, in Brigham City, Utah to Ray W. Shaw & Laura Jean Ellis Shaw. She was raised in Brigham City, Utah where she graduated from Box Elder High School. She married Steven Ray Lloyd in Tremonton, Utah on January 2, 1965. They were later sealed in the Logan LDS Temple. He preceded her in death on August 3, 1994.

Karen was the Health & Beauty Manager at Bowman’s Marketplace. She also worked at First National Bank in Fairfield, Utah. She retired from there in 2016.

She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and spending time with family and her girl lunches with great friends.

Karen is an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings and served many people with love.

She is survived by Lawrence (Larry) & Jolene Lloyd, Monte & Carolyn Lloyd, Chris & Kammie Lloyd, Janalee & Kenny Allen, Cory, and Brenda Lloyd; 18 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; twin sister, Sharen Rose; two brothers, Chuck Shaw & Terry Shaw; sisters-in-law, DeLou Riser & Sue Steed; nieces; nephews; and countless friends and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her son, Norman David Lloyd.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Noon.

Viewings will be held on Sunday evening, February 6, 2022, from 5-7 P.M. and prior to the funeral service on Monday from 10:30- 11:30 A.M.

All services will be held at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E.- Tremonton).

The funeral will be live streamed at the link below.

Interment in the Riverview Tremonton City Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Blacksmith Fork Assisted Living Staff, especially Misty Rich for the tender loving care they showed to Mom.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.